Arunachal: Treasury Office inaugurated at Palin

PALIN- New milestone has been achieved today in the development of Kra Daadi district with the inauguration of much needed and long due Treasury Office at Palin. Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala inaugurated the Treasury Office in presence of all HoDs, public leaders and Treasury Officer Tasso Randa and his team.

It was indeed a bold move by the Deputy Commissioner who kept his Republic Day promise of making the new office functional within a month’s time. “New feather has been added today and it is the responsibility of all of us to keep it up properly in days to come” he said.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the Treasury Officer and all his team members and advised them to keep up the aspirations of the people with good team work, starting from the first day itself.