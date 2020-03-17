Arunachal: Training Programme on Cultivation of Milky Mushroom at CHF CAU Pasighat

Pasighat

A three days training programme (16-18 March, 2020) on Cultivation of Milky Mushroom began at the Department of Plant Protection, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh under the aegis of Directorate of Extension Education, CAU, Imphal (Manipur).

The beginning of the pragramme welcome address is given by Dr N. Surmina Devi, Assistant Professor, Plant Pathology.

In his inaugural address, CHF I/C. Dean Prof. P. Debnath spoke about cultivation of Milky and other mushroom varieties for nutritional security and economic prosperity. He is also emphasized and check to local mushroom for eaten purpose.

He promised to provide technical assistance to farmers, rural youths and school dropouts of the region on spawn production technology and processing of mushroom.

Senior entomology Professor Dr DB Ahuja presented on milky mushroom cultivation in India.

Course Director Dr. R.C. Shakywar given introduction of the training programme and stated that mushroom is a new crop of 21st Century under Horticulture and having excellent nutritive values. He also briefed and hands on cultivation of milky mushroom in east Siang District.

All together fifty participants were participated from different parts of the Arunachal Pradesh. Lastly, the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr P. Raja, Associate Professor, Deptt. of Plant Protection.