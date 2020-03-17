Arunachal: Assam forest officials demolished structure at Nyokum Ground in Kakoi- Villagers

Itanagar

One more case of eviction and obstruction in the developmental activities inside Arunachal Pradesh by the Assam forest officials has been reported. This time Assam forest officials demolished two structure at Nyokum ground, as alleged by the people of Kakoi circle in Papum Pare district.

The locals informed this correspondent over phone that a group of people allegedly from forest department of North Lakhimpur district of Assam having a beat post near Kakoi circle headquarter of Assam today evicted and demolished the store and toilets constructed near the Nyokum Namla at Nyokum festival ground in Kakoi area.

They completely damaged the structure using JCB and while leaving the area they also demolished two watching huts owned by local farmers, the locals added.

Kimin Circle Officer, Padi Tapa while confirming the incident said, that I have visited the spot and as per information by the locals the people allegedly from Assam forest dept today demolished and destroyed the structure (store) made by the locals during the Nyokum festivals celebration. They also demolished two small huts constructed for watching the agriculture field one of Kipa Achung and another belongs to Tagio Modi. Circle Officer informed.

“ I am preparing the report and will submit the report to the DC, Yupia while the matter will be taken up with North Lakhimpur counterpart. CO. added.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare SP, Jimmy Chiram informed that on receipt of the information about the demolition of the structure in Kimin circle, the Kimin OC has been directed to examine and investigate the matter and submit the report immediately.

One platoon of force has also been dispatch for Kakoi to maintain law and order in the area and advices the locals to maintain peace and calm. SP added.

It is to motion that recently the Assam Forest officials has created obstruction and hindrance in PMGSY road construction between Lekhi Village of Doimukh circle to Buka-II village of Kimin circle and also a PMGSY road construction in Taraso circle in Papum Pare district.