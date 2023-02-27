Arunachal: Tali ADC Hqs gets connected by road

Story Highlights Chief Minister Pema Khandu became the first chief minister to reach Tali in Kra Daadi district travelling by road on Saturday.

TALI– The last unconnected administrative center and the only unconnected Assembly constituency of the state – Tali – has been connected by road at last.

During his last visit to the area in 2017 by helicopter, Khandu had promised to the people that his next visit would be by road – a promise fulfilled on the auspicious occasion of Nyokum.

“I am proud to be part of the historic and momentous occasion, to finally witness Tali ADC headquarters get connected by road. Though established in 1957, Tali administrative headquarters never saw road connectivity. We worked on mission mode to complete 51 (aprrox) km Yangte – Tali road at the earliest,” he said while joining the 45th Nyokum Yullo celebrations here on Sunday.

Khandu, who inspected the under-construction road from Tali to Pip Sorang, a circle headquarter of Tali ADC administrative centre early morning, assured that the 50 km PMGSY road will be completed by year end.

“By the time you all celebrate the 46th Nyokum Yullo at Tali, Pip Sorang will be connected,” he announced.

He reiterated his appeal to the people ‘not to expect or demand land compensation’. As overall development will follow road connectivity, Khandu said that if people will give land free of cost, government is duty bound to construct roads wherever needed.

Expressing concern over the delay in completion of the Tamen (Kamle district) to Tali road, work on which began in the late 60s, Khandu assured that this road too will be completed by his government.

He also admitted that the stretch from the Kumey bridge point on the Yangte-Tali road requires attention as the current alignment is too much treacherous for driving. He directed the concerned officials to complete the stretch at the earliest and redo the alignment wherever necessary.

Further, Khandu said that the stretch of road from the Joram-Koloriang highway to Yangte is unfit for regular travel and assured that the 15 km stretch will be redone immediately.

He called upon the people of Tali area, who have migrated to other towns and cities like Ziro and Itanagar, to resettle in their own villages. He gave the example of local MLA Jikke Tako, who has constructed his residence at Tali though being settled at Itanagar.

“This is your birth place. Your roots grow from this area. Even if you are settled elsewhere, stay connected to your roots. Have your home and hearth at Tali,” he beckoned.

Meanwhile, Khandu on his way from Yangte to Tali on Saturday dedicated the reconstructed steel-arch bridge over Kumey river to the people. The bridge had given away after construction under the impact of a falling rock that had disrupted road connectivity to Tali for at least a year.

Khandu was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Namsai legislator Chow Zignu Namchoom, Palin legislator Balo Raja and others.