Arunachal: Surprise Market Inspection Conducted at Yachuli

YACHULI- In a bid to ensure fair trade practices and uphold public safety, a surprise market inspection was conducted at Yachuli Market on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The inspection team, led by Circle Officer John Diru, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, Inspector Trade & Commerce Toko Soul, along with Chairman Tago Taj and Secretary Dr. Joram Ted of the Yachuli Market Committee, conducted a thorough check of the market premises.

Also Read- Indian Army Neutralizes 15 Unexploded Mortar Bombs in Manigong, Averts Major Threat

The primary objective of the inspection was to review the adherence to trading licenses, verify compliance with Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations, ensure hygiene standards, and investigate the practice of overpricing goods beyond the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Key findings included:

Trading Licenses & ILP Compliance: Shopkeepers were reminded to carry and display valid trading licenses and adhere to the ILP requirements for outsiders, in line with the regulations for Arunachal Pradesh.

Overpricing & Consumer Protection: The team cautioned shopkeepers against overcharging consumers and selling goods without proper pricing as per the MRP.

Hygiene Standards: Emphasis was placed on maintaining cleanliness in the market area to ensure the health and safety of both traders and consumers.

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

The inspection team sensitized traders on the importance of abiding by these regulations, highlighting that strict action would be taken against any violators. The Yachuli Market Committee assured full cooperation with the district administration to make the market a fair, safe, and hygienic space for both vendors and consumers.

The administration has called on all shopkeepers to comply with the guidelines and has urged the public to report any malpractices or violations for swift action.