Arunachal: Indian Army Neutralizes 15 Unexploded Mortar Bombs in Manigong, Averts Major Threat

MANIGONG ( Siang District )- In a major operation ensuring civilian safety, the Indian Army’s Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) Disposal team successfully neutralized 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs in Manigong, Siang District, on Saturday.

The bombs, likely remnants of past military exercises or conflicts, were discovered during a routine civilian excavation activity in the remote region. Their presence posed a severe risk to farmers, herders, and residents who frequently use the area.

On receiving the alert, the Army swiftly mobilized its specialized UXO team. Despite difficult terrain and inclement weather, the experts carried out a high-precision demolition strictly following safety protocols. The entire operation was completed without incident, averting what could have been a catastrophic tragedy.

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

Local officials and residents expressed deep gratitude. “The Army’s timely intervention has saved our community from grave danger. Their bravery and professionalism are commendable,” said a local authority.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh also lauded the Army’s swift action and collaboration with state agencies.

This incident highlights the recurring challenge of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Arunachal Pradesh, where remnants of past conflicts or training activities occasionally resurface. The Army continues to work with local communities to identify and neutralize such threats.

Also Read- 4-Day In-Service Training Programme for Teachers at DIET Pasighat Concludes

The operation not only prevented disaster but also reinforced the bond of trust between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Army’s role as a protector of both national security and civilian lives in the Northeast.

For further information, contact the Indian Army Public Relations Office or the Siang District Administration.