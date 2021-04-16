Arunachal: State lost a young, sincere and efficient surgeon, Dr Buru Kapa

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has lost a young, sincere and efficient surgeon with the untimely demise of Dr. Buru Kapa.

Dr Kapa Hailed from Mudang-Tage village of Ziro, Lower Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Kapa joined the State Govt. Service as Surgery Specialist at Gyati Taka Memorial General Hospital, Ziro in 2018. He was very sincere and dedicated Doctor. He is survived by his mother, elder brother, wife, a son and a daughter.

The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Dr. Buru Kapa, Surgery Specialist on 14th April, 2021 at Kolkata.

In a statement Gonya Riba, Secretary General of CoSAAP Conveys deepest condolences to the bereaved families and Pray for Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul. CoSAAP also appealed the State Govt. particularly the department of Health Services to render immediate relief services including providing a compassionate appointment in govt. Job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Dr Kapa .

The state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Dr Kapa. In a condolence message, state IMA president Dr Lobsang Tsetim and secretary Dr Jego said, “Dr Buru Kapa’s untimely demise has shocked the entire doctor’s community of the state. The state has lost a very young and excellent surgeon. His contribution to the state in the field of surgery and patient care will always be remembered.”