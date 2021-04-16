Arunachal: Assam Rifle organises medical camp at Wanu in longding

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps organised a Medical Camp at Wanu village in Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 14 Apr 2021.

A total of 340 villagers including 90 males, 180 females and 70 children were provided medical cover and essential medicines were distributed.

During the conduct of the medical camp, villagers were sensitized about the relevance of personal hygiene, sanitation, usage of face mask and precautions to be observed during vaccination of COVID 19.