Arunachal: Governor cites 7/8 Gorkha Rifles

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) cited Colonel Ajit Singh, the Commanding Officer and all Ranks of 7th Battalion of 8 Gorkha Rifles (7/8 GR) for their professional competence and élan, which they have displayed in their operational role while deployed in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor presented his Citation to Colonel Singh and Subedar Major Gyan Bahadur Thapa at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th April 2021. Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) was also present on the occasion.

The Governor commended Col Ajit Singh, the Commanding Officer and all ranks of 7th Battalion of 8 Gorkha Rifles for their exemplary security role and civic actions. He reposed his confidence that the Battalion will continue its good performance and effectively respond to all new challenges in future.

The Battalion has been the ‘Champion Battalion’ in 5 Mountain Division for the year 2019-20. They established a very good Civil-Military relationship and undertook many works of social responsibility in West Kameng District.

The Governor exhorted all Indian Army personnel stationed in the State to create awareness regarding COVID Pandemic and also advise all villagers near their post to follow COVID Protocol, i.e. wear facemask, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ and take precautions.

He also asked the members of Army Forces to motivate the eligible people to take vaccination at the earliest in the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre.