Arunachal: state level seminar on Spices commences held at CHF Pasighat

PASIGHAT- College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is organizing two day long State Level Seminar on “Technological advancements in cultivation, post-harvest handling & marketing of spices” from 21st to 22nd December, 2022.

Various stakeholders viz. farmers, Subject-Matter Specialists of KVKs, ICAR-Scientists and Officers of the line Departments, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, progressive farmers and media personnel are the invitees for the seminar. The inaugural function was graced by Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District as Chief Guest, in presence of Guest of Honour Dr. P. Ajith Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Apex Professional University, Pasighat.

During the inaugural session, Prof. B.N.Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat welcomed the delegates, resource persons and participants highlighted about the importance of advanced technological interventions in the Spices production, processing and marketing in the state.

Dr. P. Ajith Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Apex Professional University also addressed the session, while Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat deliberated on the roles of Scientists and Extension personnel in addressing the challenges of spices growers in the state.

The inaugural session concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. Nangsol Dolma Bhutia, Organizing Secretary.