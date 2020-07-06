Arunachal: Sigar Intellectual Forum organizes flood protection works

Pasighat- A coordinated effort of various individuals with learned section of the society to help their village and its infrastructures from flooding Siang River, the Sigar Intellectual Forum (SIF) from Sigar village under Mebo Sub-Division conducted a two days flood protection work on Saturday and Sunday in which Sigar village Kebang and AMSU led by President Mingkiling Lego also joined in.

Sigar kebang is doing its level best to save the village from the last 8 days by relieving from further bank erosion. No new bank erosion in village sides including erosion at football ground is stopped due to constant efforts rendered by the villagers.

SIF thanks local Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng for providing every possible help including all materials, tools and plants for flood protection works in this situations. From Garak river/korong to village end point four Boulder bunds are constructed by the villagers on self help basis. Two more is under constructions. And more than 6 bamboo porcupines are tightened with wire ropes at the bank. Many trees are also tightened with wire rope in the river bank to control further erosion.

Now the situation seems under control. WRD are giving its best effort/support to Sigar village, said Er. Geyon Tayeng, AE WRD Mebo. While AMSU President Mingkiling Lego appealed the education department to shift the Primary School Sigar to shift somewhere around so that students are not affected of studies in case the soil erosion of Siang River happens to wash away the school infrastructures.