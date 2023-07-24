Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

LONGDING- Following the outbreak of conjunctivitis, the Longding district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered a temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the seriousness of the matter, all the heads of schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks are hereby directed to close down their respective schools temporarily till July 29, in order to break the chain of spread of the disease”, Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego in a circular said.

Only BJP will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

As per the doctors, the DC said in the circular, the disease is highly contagious and may spread from one infected person to another.

According to doctors, as mentioned in the circular issued by the DC, conjunctivitis is indeed a highly contagious eye infection caused by various viruses. Common symptoms include redness, itching, excessive tearing, and a gritty feeling in the eye. The disease can spread easily from one infected person to another through direct or indirect contact with infected eye secretions, contaminated objects, or respiratory droplets.

To prevent the further spread of conjunctivitis, health authorities have recommended several measures. These include frequent hand washing, avoiding touching the eyes, maintaining personal hygiene, disinfecting surfaces, and isolating infected individuals.

Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

In response to reports from the Kanubari block education officer (BEO), Longding DDSE Taje Jilen confirmed that the circular for the temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division was issued.

“We don’t have the figure of how many students have been affected by the disease,” he added.

According to an official communique, suspected conjunctivitis outbreak has been reported in several schools in West Siang district.