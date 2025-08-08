Arunachal: Rising HIV, Hepatitis Cases Among Addicts Spark Urgent Action at Papum Pare NCORD Meet

YUPIA- The District-Level NCORD (Narcotics Coordination) Committee convened on Friday at the DC Conference Hall to review actions taken since its June 13 meeting and address emerging threats linked to the drug menace in Papum Pare district.

Sounding a serious warning, SP Taru Gusar revealed a disturbing surge in HIV and hepatitis cases among arrested drug addicts. “We are sitting on a ticking time bomb. If not tackled seriously, the ICR region will become a hub for these diseases,” he cautioned. Gusar stressed the need for united efforts, robust community participation, and improved monitoring systems to ensure timely medical intervention for affected individuals.

He further noted that many addicts are released before completing their legal detention periods due to severe health complications, underscoring the urgent requirement for coordinated healthcare support.

ADC Sagalee, Higio Yame, suggested promoting dragon fruit and kiwi cultivation under alternative development programmes in areas plagued by illicit crop cultivation. Meanwhile, SDO Doimukh, Kipa Raja, criticized the Railway Authorities for failing to clear overgrown bushes along tracks—despite repeated requests—arguing these areas have become safe havens for drug peddlers, thieves, and other anti-social elements. He urged the NCORD Chairperson to enforce a strict clearance deadline.

CO Leporiang, Chukhu Taba, reported increased vigilance with local cooperation and announced the installation of an anonymous complaint/drop box to help the public report illegal activities. The Drug Control Officer confirmed that no Schedule X licences have been issued to pharmacies in Papum Pare, making methadone sales illegal in the district. Schedule X, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, includes medicines with a high potential for abuse or addiction.

Officials also reviewed intensified awareness campaigns conducted by the Education and ICDS departments, as well as ongoing monitoring of poppy and cannabis cultivation. Other key focus areas included expanding anti-drug awareness in high-risk zones, supervising de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, implementing alternative livelihood programmes, and upgrading intelligence-sharing mechanisms.