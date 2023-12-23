Arunachal: Rijiju dedicates post office, canara bank, unveils Mahatma Gandhi bust at NIT Jote

JOTE- Union Minister, Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju advised the student fraternity across the state to focus on academic activities and denounce bandh and dharna culture.

” By focusing on studies and developing a growth mindset and the skills to navigate life s challenges, students can become successful and contributing members of society”. Rijiju added.

Rijiju said this after inaugurating a post office and , a Canara bank and unveiling Mahatma Gandhi s bust at the NIT ,Jote campus on Saturday last in the presence of Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen and Director NIT Dr. RP Sharma and other dignitaries.

Congratulating the students and the faculty members of NIT, Kiren Rijiju said that ” Improving the facilities and services in the NIT campus has always been a priority of the government. Such initiatives will supplement in creating a conducive academic atmosphere.”

Imploring the inhabitants of the nearby villages to adopt the NIT and coordinate with the NIT administration in running the institute smoothly, Rijiju added that,” The locals and the elected PRI members must ensure no anti social elements disturb the management.

A premier institute like NIT can increase the economic activities in the area.In return the NIT shall also take up subsidiary works in and around the village as a part of their social responsibility activities.,” He added.

Rijiju further asked the I/ C Director, NIT to submit in written all the issues faced by the institute like boundary, campus issues etc.

He also spoke about his Ministry’s plan for technological advancements in long term weather forecasting .

” This long term system is envisioned to provide a precise forecast of rainfall, temperature, humidity etc which will help the farmers plan their agricultural activities accurately,” Rijiju added.

Speaking on the occasion Tana Hali Tara, MLA 14 Doimukh expressed gratitude to the union minister for supporting NIT ,Jote right from its inception to shifting to it’s permanent location at Jote in 2021 from Yupia.

He further brought to the notice that 53 non teaching staffs of the institute are yet to be regularised inspite of working in the institute for 10-15 yrs and ” sought the intervention of the union minister.”

I/C Director Dr. R P Sharma and Prof. P. V.S N Murthy, Dept. Of Mathematics, IIT Kharagpur spoke about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and its relevance today.

Among others ZPMs, HoDs, Faculties , students from IIT Chennai, GBs and public attended the event.