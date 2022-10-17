Arunachal: RGU’s VC Office Vandalised

ITANAGAR- The official chamber of the vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) was vandalised by members of the RGU Students’ Union and other students, informed to the media by RGU Senior Security Officer Badal Techi.

The incident took place at around 11 am today, when the union’s executive members had come to meet the VC to seek introduction of prefect system.

The senior security officer informed that “the file process for the prefect system was underway.”

According to sources the New RGUSU team have been demanding for the re-implementation of the hostel Prefect system for a long time.

This is a developing Story; More details awaited.