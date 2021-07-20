Arunachal: RGU signed a MoU with NIFTEM for joint teaching, research and training programs

ITANAGAR- An international webinar on the theme “Technologies for Processing Safe Foods, Entrepreneurial Prospects and Ministry Support: Sufficing the Demands of the Food Industry” was conducted by the Department of Food Technology, Rajiv Gandhi University (A Central University) in collaboration with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Sonepat, Haryana on 19/07/2021. The webinar was chaired by Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences and Agriculture Sciences.

In another major event of the webinar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) virtually with National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Sonepat Haryana. Through the MoU, both the institutes agreed to take up joint teaching, research and training programs for an initial period of 10 years.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, on the day stressed upon the importance of organic farming and horticulture waste utilization through food processing in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. While, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amitava Mitra, spoke about Arunachal Pradesh as an agriculture dominant state and the development of food processing sector here would be important to convert important fruit crops such as oranges, kiwi, pineapples, etc. into finished products like jam, jelly and beverages.

The Registrar RGU, Dr. NT Rikam, also stressed upon the fact that the state needs to develop a lot in terms of the food processing sector.

Eminent professor and Scientist, Prof. kevin M. keener, Barrett Chair in Sustainable Food Processing, University of Guelph, Canada and Prof. Ashutosh Upadhyay, Dean Academics, NIFTEM, Haryana were the keynote speakers for the international webinar.

Prof. Keener talked on the applications and benefits of Cold Plasma technology as a novel non-thermal processing technique for ensuring the safety and quality of varied food products.

Prof. Upadhyayon the other hand sensitized on the various Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) such as Kisan Sampada Yojna, Prime Minister Formalization for Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme among others and discussed on the different subsidies available for micro-entrepreneurs for establishing food processing facilities in the North-eastern states.

The webinar was registered by over 250 participants from different parts of India and abroad such as Spain, Indonesia and Nepal. The concluding remarks was given by Dr. David Pertin, joint Registrar Academic. T

he webinar was conveyed and moderated by Dr. Nikhil Kumar Mahnot, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Food Technology and the vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Deependra Rajoriya, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Food Technology.