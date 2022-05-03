Sports

Arunachal: RGU Karate Team wins Khelo India in Intervarsity Karate Championship

May 3, 2022
ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Karate Team Men and Women team won medals in the Khelo India Inter University, Karate Championship held at Jain University, Banglore Karnataka from 23rd April 2022 to 3rd May 2022.

Miss Yame Gyadi won Gold-55kg in Individual Kumite, while Mr. Sanjay Gamnu won Bronze and Miss Yaki Dignium Bronze -68 kg Individual Kumite. Also, the Women Team Kumite won the Bronze medal which was represented by Miss Karsang Yanga, Miss Yaki Dignium, and Miss Reyum Haji. The team was led by Dr. Tadang Minu as the Team Mangaer and Mr. Prakash Limbu acted as the Coach of the team.

Around 4000 athletes registered in the 2nd Edition of Khelo India University Games from more than 158 universities participated in the games with the presence of top athletes of the country. The RGU team was selected to participate in the games after Miss Yame Gyadi had won Silver Medal in 55 kg, Miss Yaki Dignium Bronze Medal in 68 kg category, and in the Team Kumite Miss Yaki Dignium, Miss Karsang Yanga, and Miss Reyum Haji had won the Bronze medal in the All India Inter University Karate Championship held at Kurukshetra, Haryana University from 14th  to 17th March 2022. Apart from medals winner Mr. Sanjay Gamnu and Mr. Somem Romat were also eligible as they featured in the top 8 positions as per AIU Games Rule.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor congratulated the team and reiterated the commitment of RGU in upliftment of games and sports. Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar RGU also congratulated the team and hoped that RGU will win more medal in different sports in days to come.

