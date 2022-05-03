Arunachal: Govt is committed to improve infrastructure for the development of State and its people

TEZU- The Government is committed to improve the infrastructure for the development of State and its people, said Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein. Mein said that all the development projects are carried out for the betterment of people. Mein made this statement during the day long visit to Tezu.

Mein inaugurated the Circuit House Annexe building, DFO office, UD & Housing office new building and the Administrative building of Indira Gandhi Government College and also inspected the new buildings.

He said that he is here to redress the public grievances at their doorsteps.

At the start of his day long visit to Tezu the Deputy Chief Minister was welcomed by local legislator Karikho Kri along with district administration.

He appealed to the people to avail the benefits of govt schemes and policies under Tourism, agriculture and allied sector.

He called upon the youths to grasp the opportunity as there is a huge scope in the tourism sector in Eastern Arunachal. He asked them to avail the benefits of Tourism sector to open Homestay’s in the district.

Parshuram Kund is a most important pilgrimage place and largely visited by tourist during Makar Sankranti, he added.

He would leave no stone unturned to improve the tourism infrastructure at Parshuram kund to attract more tourist to Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that recently a Panel Discussion on ‘Welfare of Tribals and Development of Border Areas’ was organised at the North East Festival as a part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mein said that the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken up three villages along the Indo-China border as a pilot initiative for developing them as model villages.

He called for acceptance of modernity while adhering to the traditions and added that the govt is taking initiatives for documenting of the rich cultural heritage and promotion of tribal languages and scripts.

He said that our tribal culture is very closely linked to our identity and we will continue to make efforts towards its preservation.

He also assured to look into the demand of the people at the earliest.

Later, he visited the Buddhist Vihara and offered prayers.