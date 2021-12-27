Arunachal: RGU holds condolence meeting for Dr. K. Sotechand

Story Highlights Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor said that the university has lost a valuable member of the family and a pure soul.

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU ) fraternity deeply mourns the sudden and pre-mature demise of Dr. K. Sotechand on 25th December, 2021 (morning) at Apollo Hospital, Guwahati.

Late Dr. K. Sotechand was born on 17.01.1979 at Sagoleband Bijoygovinda Akham Leikai, Imphal, Manipur. He joined in this university on 19.09.2008 as Lecturer (now re-designated as Assistant Professor), Department of Management; he was promoted to Assistant Professor Level I to II on 16.01.2014 and then promoted to Level 11 to 12 on 16.01.2019 and since then working in the same position till 25.12.2021. While in service, he acquired Ph. D. Degree from Manipur University in 2014. He is survived by his wife, one daughter and a son.

The University placed on record the valuable services rendered by Dr. K. Sotechand in the Department of Management, Rajiv Gandhi University. He was very hardworking, dedicated and sincere to his works and immensely contributed for the university. He has been very amiable and command love and affection from all members of the university community.

The condolence meeting was held on 27.12.20221 at university campus, with the attendance of Vice Chancellor, all the Deans of Faculties, Directors/Heads of the Departments/Institutes, Coordinators, Statutory Officers, teachers, other Officers, non-teaching employees of the University. The meeting observed a two minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor said that the university has lost a valuable member of the family and a pure soul. He further shared that he is in touch with the family and assured that university will support the family in all possible manner in these grieved times.

Prof. R. C. Parida, Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Management shared his memories of the departed Soul. Dr. N. T, Rikam, Registrar read out the condolence message on behalf of the University. The members present observed two minutes of silence and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the family .

We pray Almighty God to bestow enough strength to the members of the bereaved family to overcome this unpalatable grief and sorrow. May his soul rest in peace, said a condolence message issued by University.

Meanwhile as a mark of respect and remembrance to Late K. Sotechand, the University was closed for the rest of the day.