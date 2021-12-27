Arunachal: International Seminar on Recent trends of Interdisciplinary studies

ITANAGAR- A two day International Conference on “Recent trends of Interdisciplinary studies” was conducted in blended mode by Indian Institute of Studies and Services (Registered under Government of India) in collaboration with Dera Natung Government College, ItanagarItanagar on 26-27 December 2021.

A total of 23 papers were presented in the Conference out of which Arunachal Pradesh had the highest chunk of 7 papers presented. Out of the 13 interdisciplinary themes, the highest number of papers were presented on “Gender(ing) Roles: The Queer, Society and Family”.

From Arunachal Pradesh, Minbi Kaye (Assistant Professor, Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Lekhi), Dr. Doyir Ete (Assistant Professor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills), Dr. Doi Ete (Assistant Professor, Himalayan University,Itanagar) and Research Scholars from Rajiv Gandhi University Bikash Mepo, Jamu Meto, Apo Bagang and Ruth Michchi presented papers.

An Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Indian Institute of Studies and Services and Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar during the Conference. Principal of DNGC Dr. M. Q. Khan was the Conference Chair and Nending Ommo, Head of Department of English of DNGC was one of the panelists of the Conference and represented DNGC.

Dr. Khan in his address expressed that this is the first step in collaboration of IISS and DNGC and more endeavours are aimed at. He also said that the conference on interdisciplinarity was the need of the hour to cut across various disciplines and for the growth of academics. He added that it was historic for DNGC to collaborate in an International Seminar and to sign and MoU with IISS.

Ms. Sanya Khan of Aligarh Muslim University and the Director of IISS headed the Conference Organising Committee consisting of Dr. Itshar Ahmed (Jamia Millia Islamia University), Aswat Kord (Republic of Iran), Zayd Hawamdeh (Kingdom of Jordan), Alisha Tiwari (Jamia Millia Islamia University) and Madhu Singh (DCR University of Science and Technology).

Dr. M. Q. Khan headed the Board of panelists comprising of Yogesh Chaurasia (University of Delhi), Manisha Sajula (University of Delhi), Aparna Dixit (Jamia Millia Islamia University) and Nending Ommo (Dera Natung Government College).