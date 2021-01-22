Arunachal: Rebia ask panchayat leaders to upkeep the legendary Boda lake

KIMIN: Member of Rajya Sabha, Nabam Rebia visited the legendary Boda lake located on top of the hill in Kimin circle famous of offering of prayers by Hindu devotee from various parts of Kimin, Kakoi and nearby district of Assam and even from capital region.

He requested the public and panchayat leaders to upkeep the lake and carryout avenue plantation and make it clean and green so that the local tourist from nearby area visit and get more name and fame of the area. He also requested the local to keep the area environmental friendly.

Rebia also inspected the PMGSY road leading toward Boda village and requested the local to maintain the road properly.

He was accompanied with Science & Technology Chairman Bamang Mangha, Kimin local ZPM Bamang Yayu, public leader Nabam Vivek and others.