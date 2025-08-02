Arunachal: RCML-RIWATCH Completes Field Study to Document Oral Traditions of Aka, Sherdukpen, Sajolang Communities

ITANAGAR/WEST KAMENG/BICHOM – The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) has successfully concluded a comprehensive field study focusing on the Aka (Hrusso), Sherdukpen, and Sajolang (Miji) communities of West Kameng and Bichom districts, Arunachal Pradesh. The study was conducted over a 17-day period from 14th to 31st July 2025.

The project aimed to document the oral traditions, folk narratives, and endangered linguistic knowledge of these indigenous groups.

RCML researchers worked closely with elders, storytellers, and native speakers, recording a wide range of oral histories, folktales, and linguistic data—many of which face the risk of being lost forever.

This initiative is part of RCML’s larger mission to revitalize and preserve indigenous languages and promote a reading culture through community engagement. A major outcome of the project will be the publication of illustrated folktale books, serving as educational tools and helping transmit traditional knowledge across generations.

RCML extended deep gratitude to the local organizations and community leaders for their unwavering support and cooperation, including:

Aka Shotuko-Kunu (ASK)

All Sherdukpen Blu (ASB)

Tukpen and Shergaon Village Councils

Sajolang Indigenous Faith & Culture Preservation Society

Sajolang Elite Society

Elders and native contributors from all three communities

The RCML team emphasized that sustainable preservation of indigenous knowledge is only possible through community-led efforts and mutual trust, as exemplified during this successful field study.