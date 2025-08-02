ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: RCML-RIWATCH Completes Field Study to Document Oral Traditions of Aka, Sherdukpen, Sajolang Communities

The study was conducted over a 17-day period from 14th to 31st July 2025.

Last Updated: 02/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: RCML-RIWATCH Completes Field Study to Document Oral Traditions of Aka, Sherdukpen, Sajolang Communities

ITANAGAR/WEST KAMENG/BICHOM –   The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) has successfully concluded a comprehensive field study focusing on the Aka (Hrusso), Sherdukpen, and Sajolang (Miji) communities of West Kameng and Bichom districts, Arunachal Pradesh. The study was conducted over a 17-day period from 14th to 31st July 2025.

The project aimed to document the oral traditions, folk narratives, and endangered linguistic knowledge of these indigenous groups.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

RCML researchers worked closely with elders, storytellers, and native speakers, recording a wide range of oral histories, folktales, and linguistic data—many of which face the risk of being lost forever.

This initiative is part of RCML’s larger mission to revitalize and preserve indigenous languages and promote a reading culture through community engagement. A major outcome of the project will be the publication of illustrated folktale books, serving as educational tools and helping transmit traditional knowledge across generations.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

RCML extended deep gratitude to the local organizations and community leaders for their unwavering support and cooperation, including:

  • Aka Shotuko-Kunu (ASK)
  • All Sherdukpen Blu (ASB)
  • Tukpen and Shergaon Village Councils
  • Sajolang Indigenous Faith & Culture Preservation Society
  • Sajolang Elite Society
  • Elders and native contributors from all three communities

The RCML team emphasized that sustainable preservation of indigenous knowledge is only possible through community-led efforts and mutual trust, as exemplified during this successful field study.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Stresses on Skill Development for Recovering Youth at NCORD Meet in East Siang

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Stresses on Skill Development for Recovering Youth at NCORD Meet in East Siang

Arunachal: Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

Arunachal: Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

Joint Secretary K.K. Nirala Reviews FTI Arunachal Campus Progress at Jollang Rakap

Joint Secretary K.K. Nirala Reviews FTI Arunachal Campus Progress at Jollang Rakap

Arunachal: NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: Earthquake Preparedness Drill Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Earthquake Preparedness Drill Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Hepatitis B Vaccination Drive for Healthcare Workers on World Hepatitis Day

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Hepatitis B Vaccination Drive for Healthcare Workers on World Hepatitis Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button