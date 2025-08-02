ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Horticulture Dept. Distributes Inputs to Promote Organic Farming in Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Programme in Tawang

A total of 24 beneficiaries received support aimed at strengthening organic and sustainable vegetable cultivation in remote border areas.

Last Updated: 02/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Horticulture Dept. Distributes Inputs to Promote Organic Farming in Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Programme in Tawang

TAWANG- The Department of Horticulture, Tawang, organized a horticultural input distribution programme under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) at the District Horticulture Office (DHO) for three villages falling under Pamakhar Circle of Lungla Sub-Division.

A total of 24 beneficiaries received support aimed at strengthening organic and sustainable vegetable cultivation in remote border areas. Each beneficiary was provided:

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel
  • A hybrid vegetable seed kit with 12 varieties
  • An organic plant protection chemical kit
  • 25 kg organic manure
  • One knapsack sprayer

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

The event was graced by Assistant Commissioner Tawang, Tenzin Jambey, along with DHO Safior Rahman, SDHO Lungla Koncho Gyatso, and other officials.

In his address, AC Tenzin Jambey highlighted that the Vibrant Village Programme, which has replaced the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), is a multi-departmental initiative including inputs from security forces and central agencies. He urged villagers to embrace organic farming to promote better health, environmental sustainability, and long-term soil fertility.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

DHO Safior Rahman offered hands-on guidance on the use of organic fertilizers and pesticides, stressing their role in disease management and yield improvement.

SDHO Koncho Gyatso emphasized the role of organic farming in ecological preservation and informed that the beneficiary villages were selected by the central government across five blocks of Tawang in coordination with panchayats and Gaon Burahs. He added that the Jang Thingbu block has already been covered and distribution to other identified villages is underway.

He concluded by thanking AC Tenzin Jambey and all stakeholders for their support and participation, which ensured the success of the programme.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Stresses on Skill Development for Recovering Youth at NCORD Meet in East Siang

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Stresses on Skill Development for Recovering Youth at NCORD Meet in East Siang

Arunachal: Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

Arunachal: Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

Joint Secretary K.K. Nirala Reviews FTI Arunachal Campus Progress at Jollang Rakap

Joint Secretary K.K. Nirala Reviews FTI Arunachal Campus Progress at Jollang Rakap

Arunachal: NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: Earthquake Preparedness Drill Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Earthquake Preparedness Drill Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Hepatitis B Vaccination Drive for Healthcare Workers on World Hepatitis Day

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Hepatitis B Vaccination Drive for Healthcare Workers on World Hepatitis Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button