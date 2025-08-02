Arunachal: Horticulture Dept. Distributes Inputs to Promote Organic Farming in Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Programme in Tawang

TAWANG- The Department of Horticulture, Tawang, organized a horticultural input distribution programme under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) at the District Horticulture Office (DHO) for three villages falling under Pamakhar Circle of Lungla Sub-Division.

A total of 24 beneficiaries received support aimed at strengthening organic and sustainable vegetable cultivation in remote border areas. Each beneficiary was provided:

A hybrid vegetable seed kit with 12 varieties

An organic plant protection chemical kit

25 kg organic manure

One knapsack sprayer

The event was graced by Assistant Commissioner Tawang, Tenzin Jambey, along with DHO Safior Rahman, SDHO Lungla Koncho Gyatso, and other officials.

In his address, AC Tenzin Jambey highlighted that the Vibrant Village Programme, which has replaced the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), is a multi-departmental initiative including inputs from security forces and central agencies. He urged villagers to embrace organic farming to promote better health, environmental sustainability, and long-term soil fertility.

DHO Safior Rahman offered hands-on guidance on the use of organic fertilizers and pesticides, stressing their role in disease management and yield improvement.

SDHO Koncho Gyatso emphasized the role of organic farming in ecological preservation and informed that the beneficiary villages were selected by the central government across five blocks of Tawang in coordination with panchayats and Gaon Burahs. He added that the Jang Thingbu block has already been covered and distribution to other identified villages is underway.

He concluded by thanking AC Tenzin Jambey and all stakeholders for their support and participation, which ensured the success of the programme.