Arunachal: Prepare a Comprehensive Action Plan to curb the drugs menace in state- CS

Itanagar: Chief secretary Naresh Kumar directed State Narcotics Control Bureau ( NCB ) to form a Committee to prepare a Comprehensive Four Year Action Plan to curb the drugs menace in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was speaking in the 2nd State Level Apex Body Committee meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held today at the conference Hall of Chief Secretary, Civil Secretariat under his Chairmanship. The meeting was attended by Ravindra Yadav IGP, Kaling Tayeng Commissioner Home, P. Partibhan Secretary Health, and other senior officers from Tax & Excise, Forest & Environment, State Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The committee took stock of the current drug abuse and district wise scenario in the State. After thorough deliberation in the Committee meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the State NCB to form a Committee to prepare a Comprehensive Four Year Action Plan to curb the drugs menace in Arunachal Pradesh. The committee will have representatives from Health, Education, SJETA, Police, Agriculture, Horticulture, Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission, and Education.

The Committee will cover all dimensions ranging from effective coordination among all law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, to suggesting measures/policies to address the existing drugs abuse, drug trafficking, de-addiction, rehabilitation, awareness programmes related to NDPS Policy, other operational issues etc.

Meanwhile, he directed all the enforcement agencies and stakeholders to have proper coordination and remain alert in the collective fight against drug menace in the State.