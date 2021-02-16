Arunachal: Pre Nyokum festival celebrated at Hollongi

HOLLONGI- The Pre-Nyokum festival celebrated by 3rd Pre-Nyokum Celebration Committee at Magoring village near Hollongi with lots of fun and cultural programmes which also create a sense of motivation to the upcoming generation for protection of tradition and culture.

Addressing the function as chief guest Minister of Sports Youth Affairs, WRD and Environment & Forest Mama Natung extended his gratitude to the villagers for making him a part of the celebration and also wished Happy Nyokum. During his speech he also elaborated Nyokum Mythology stories. He advocated in preserving the Nyishi culture and to learn about old traditions for preservation of our traditional value of tribal society.

Advisor to Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Hydro Power, Balo Raja emphasis to the people to preserve tribal identity and urge upon all to use traditional items and use own dialect so that aged old practice and food habits remain intact. At the same time he appeal all section of society to protect tradition and culture for our identity.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Deputy Mayor, Biri Basang attended the function as special guest and address the gathering and urge upon all to live in peace with communal harmony and maintain brotherhood.

Corporator Bamang Taji, ZPM Godak Ravi, ANYA president Byabang Joram, general Secretary Dr. Bengia Tada, former ANSU president Likha Teji among other senior officer and public leaders attended the program.