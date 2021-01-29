Arunachal: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra inaugurated at Gohpur

YUPIA- Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) run by the Smart Brains Engineers & Technologist Pvt. Ltd was inaugurated at Gohpur, Itanagar on 28/01/2021 by Toyi Raksap, Principal, Govt. ITI, Yupia as Chief Guest in presence of Inzamul Ahmed, Regional Head of Smart BrainS Engineers & Technologist Pvt. Ltd. and the trainers, public and trainees.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest T. Raksap said that our Government has made investment in skill building a corner stone of our development process. Now, it is time for each one of us to contribute to this national effort which is leading to a broad road map for productive skill development of the youth in the state. He also appealed to the participant youth to be sincere, dedicate and hard work to become successful and employable.

Inzamul Ahmed, Regional Head of Smart BrainS Engineers & Technologist Pvt. Ltd. highlighted about the PMKK, which aims at reaching unskilled, unprivileged and unemployed youth of the state for livelihood and sustenance.

PMKK in Papumpare district is being run by Smart Brains Engineers & Technologist Pvt. Ltd., which is a pioneer training & placement Agency under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), affiliated to more than 25 SSC and 09 Govt. skill missions in different states.

Presently, PMKK in Papumpare District, imparting training on solar PV Installer, Animator and Make Up Artist trades by the Smart Brain Engineers & Technologist Pvt. Ltd.