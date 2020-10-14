Arunachal Pradesh Govt allocates additional portfolios to DCM, Ministers

Itanagar- The State Government through a notification under Rule 5 of the Arunachal Pradesh Rules of Executive Business, 1987, has allocated additional portfolios to the Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers in addition to their existing portfolios.

A Government notification issued this evening read that the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh acting on the advise of Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to allocate more departments to the Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers as additional charge in addition to their existing portfolios.

Dy CM Chowna Mein get additional charges of Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economic & Statistics while PHED Minister Wangki Lowang has been given the additional charge of Information Technology. While RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam has been entrusted with additional charge of Science & Technology. UD Minister Kamlung Mossang get additional portfolio of Geology & Mining.

Home Minister Bamang Felix has been allocated IPR & Printing as additional charge and Minister Industries Tumke Bagra has been given the Labour & employment and Cooperation portfolio. While Sports Minister Mama Natung get Environment & Forest as additional charge, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo has been entrusted with Land Management.

These all departments were previously held by Chief Minister. Expressing his conviction towards a decentralised governance and decentralisation of power that would pave way to unprecedented development, Khandu exuded confidence that his colleagues will work tirelessly in public interest.

List of minister with Additional portfolios