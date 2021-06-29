Arunachal: PD Sona expresses concern over slow progress of PMGSY roads in Shi Yomi district

ITANAGAR- AP Lagislative assembly Speaker P. D. Sona express deep concern about the slow progress of some of the roads in Shi Yomi district. He was speaking in a meeting convened by him on 28.06.2021 in conference hall of AP legislative assembly, to review the progress of PMGSY projects under Shi Yomi District.

In the meeting Mr sona Sona express deep concern about the slow progress of some of the roads in Shi Yomi district and directed the field officers and the contracting firms to stick to the work schedule for timely completion of the projects with quality.

He said, hostile terrain and unfavourable weather conditions should not be a hindrance in achieving target set by the MoRD, Govt. of India and to do so collective effort from dept. and the contracting firm is need of the hour to work out effective completion plan.

Dedicated officer (JE/AE) should be deployed at all projects sites for constant and effective supervision-he added. He thanked all the officials and contractors for attending the meeting at short notice.