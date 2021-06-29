Arunachal: Sangam bridge over Siyom River collapses, 3 persons missing  

PANGIN- Sangam bridge over Siyom River connecting Pangin and Boleng in Siang district collapsed this morning. The bridge also connects Upper Siang district. 3 persons reported missing after a vehicle carrying boulders fell down.

A NDRF team engaged for search operation of three persons who are missing in Siyom river with a dumper due to collapse of bridge at Sangam Point, informed NDRF authorities from Doimukh.

Accordingly, one team, consisting strength of 31(thirty-one) under supervision of Sh. Sanjay Prasad Sharma, Assistant Commandant has left for incident site at 1125 hrs with all necessary equipments like OBM&IRB -04, Deep diving set-02, Satellite phone-01, CSSR equipments and Covid- 19 PPEs, informed NDRF sources.

Meanwhile, as per a news report, the Siang District administration is trying to construct a temporary foot bridge.