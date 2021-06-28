Arunachal: Fight the Drug Menace in a coordinated manner- DC Longding

LONGDING- Fight the Drug Menace in a coordinated manner, said Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner Longding district, in a meeting held today at DC office conference hall to discuss the issue of Drug menace in Longding District.

He said that “drug abuse is a slow poison which will have detrimental effects on the society; it will impinge upon the process of development. He said drug abuse not just has economic, physical and psychological impact on the individual, but it also reduces the productivity of the human resource of the society, which impacts the society at large negatively.

Speaking at the meeting J Wangsa Officer Incharge of Longdoing Police Station, told that they are in “war against drug” and in line with the orders of the Govt of Arunachal the Longding Police is following “zero tolerance” approach towards any cases related to Drugs. He also suggested that a dedicated “anti drug squad” comprising of members selected from different fields to put an anchor to the drug menace.

The representatives of Wancho Cultural Society, Child Welfare Committee, Wacho Council and Wancho Student union also spoke at the occasion. They pointed out the issues of porous international borders and lack of proper check points in strategic places. They unanimously agreed to provide full support to the administration in their approach.

Lastly Mr Lego, appealed the addicted officials to come forward before the expiry of the stipulated date of 31st july 2021. Then he said that a massive awareness campaign would be organized to fight against drug abuse in the district in coming days.

The meeting was attended by Dakli Gara EAC Judicial, Administrative Officers, ZPMs, and Representative of various Civil Society Organizations.