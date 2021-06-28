Arunachal: DC West Kameng and others condole demise of Gombu Dingla

BOMDILA– The Deputy commissioner of West Kmeng Karma Leki, ADC Sang Khandu, subordinate officers and office staffs of DC office Bomdila has condole the ultimate demise of late Gombu Dingla, who was served as a Finance and Account officer, DC office Bomdila.

Gombu Dingla, passed away on Saturday at his residence in Shergaon in West Kameng district after a prolonged illness.

Late Dingla had been posted at the deputy commissioner’s office in Bomdila. He is survived his wife, two daughters and a son.

The Sherdukpen Employees Welfare Association has deeply mourned the untimely demise of finance & accounts officer (FAO)

Late Gombu Dingla, S/O Late Sang Tsering Dinlga, started schooling from VKV Shergaon as first batch till 1987, class -5, From 1987 to 1991 from Class 5 to 8 at VKV Balijan, Class 9 to 12 ie 1991 to 1995 at VKV Jairampur, selected for MBBS but since there was financial constraint he did BSC in Agriculture field from Imphal.

Then he was selected for ADO through departmental examination and first posted as ADO Kitpi in the year 2002. He cracked APPSC in 2003 and served as F&AO .

He joined DC office at Tawang as F & AO and, from where he transferred to DC office Changlang as F& AO from 2009 to 2014. At present he was posted at DC office Bomdila , till his death.