Arunachal: Panchim garbage finally cleared off, gets a face lift

ZIRO- The heaps of garbage lying at Panchim or popularly called Pine-Grove at Old Ziro were finally cleared today with the combined efforts of NGO’s and 756 BRTF personnel here today.

Several tons of garbage had been dumped off at the roadside of the Trans-Arunachal Highway leading to the Districts of Kamle, Kra Dadi and Upper Subansiri. The piled up garbage had been lying unattended for more than two months and created foul atmosphere besides being an eyesore at the beautiful new TAH completed recently.

Volunteers used JCV machine, segregated the garbages and burnt off the dried ones while others were ferried to the designated dumping ground. Later, signage boards appealing public not to dump any more garbage at the site were erected.

Leading the volunteers of Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society and Tai-Ko Multipurpose Co-operative Society, social activist Rubu Tadi said ‘It is very unfortunate on part of our people to dump garbage at the newly built TAH stretch.

Ziro Festival of Music is going to take place at the end of this month and many tourists are likely to visit our Ziro valley. I appeal our denizens not to dump any more garbage at this site but to dump them at their designated site’, he appealed.

Also taking part at the cleanliness drive with men and material, 756 BRTF Commander Archana Sood, who is the country’s first lady colonel to be posted as BRTF Commander said ‘The piled up garbage had polluted the entire stretch of TAH including our campus and emanated foul smells all around for more than past two months.

We are glad local NGO’s took note of the impending perilous situation building up due to the garbage issue and cleared the mess for sanity of all. We also appeal the local people not to dump garbage at the site which gives a very bad look to the beautiful and clean TAH completed recently while also polluting the environment’, she added.