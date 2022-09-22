Arunachal: Orientation on Hamara Vidyalaya Held in Namsai

NAMSAI- After the success of the innovative ‘Hamara Vidyalaya’ programme which was recognised by UNDP in its report published on June 11 2021 and awarded SKOCH Group’s gold award in the ‘aspirational district’ category, Namsai district is all set to start ‘Hamara Vidyalaya’ 2.0.

For this, team Nirnay of EdIndia Foundation in collaboration with District Administration Namsai, successfully conducted an offline orientation session at DC’s conference hall for more than 100 district officials of Namsai appointed as prabhari Officers.

The session revolved around the importance of this project, how different officials will capture data and how they will utilize the dashboard created by EdIndia.

All the government officers of the district are engaged as ‘Prabhari officers’ with schools assigned to them and these officers will periodically monitor and assess the school’s performance in terms of infrastructure development, checking dropouts, teacher absentee, low parent-teacher coordination and increased learning outcomes.

EdIndia Foundation has been a development partner for this programme. It was launched by Union Minister of State for Cooperation and DoNER Shri B.L Verma in presence of multiple central as well as state dignitaries including MP(East) Shri Tapir Gao, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Chowna Mein, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Smti.Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC, DC, SP and HoDs.

EdIndia Foundation, an ed-tech non-profit supported by Sterlite Power, leverages data analytics & technology to impact education at scale. It is the strategic CSR arm of Sterlite Power and works nationally with field offices in Rajasthan, Tripura, and Maharashtra. It focusses on teacher support in government schools and has been working with teachers across six states in India for their professional development.