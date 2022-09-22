Arunachal: Health Check-up Camp cum Mela held at Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- The District Health Society (NTEP), Upper Siang District has conducted a Health Check-up Camp cum Mela on 22nd September 2022 at District Hospital Yingkiong under the banner of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The Health Camp was launched by Dr Moli Riba, District Medical Officer Upper Siang District in presence of all the health staffs of District Hospital Yingkiong; District BJP President, Gemin Jiji with members of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha and others.

Dr Ahik Miyu, District TB Officer, while highlighting the purpose of the health Mela, expressed gratitude to local Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare and HMLA 40- Geku Mariyang Shri Kanggong Taku for having adopted the health facilities under their respective Constituency for providing Nutritional Support to TB Patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Health Minister Alo Libang adopted District Hospital, Yingkiong, CHC Tuting and CHC Jengging and HMLA Kanggong Taku has adopted CHC Geku, Mariyang, PHC Katan and Geying respectively to provide nutritional support to TB patients undergoing treatment.

During the event altogether 155 patients registered and activities like TB screening, sample collection of all the Presumptive TB Cases, General Health Check-Ups, screening for Non-Communicable Diseases wherein Free Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure monitoring was done for all adult patients and free of cost all Laboratory Tests, Ultrasonography and X-Ray.

Simultaneously, awareness activities on community support to TB patients, IEC materials pamphlets were distributed among the visitors to sensitize the people that TB is curable and there is need for collective effort to end stigma and discrimination to end the TB besides informing about available services under NTEP and Financial Incentives including Ni-khay Poshan Yojana.