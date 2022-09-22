ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Health Check-up Camp cum Mela held at Yingkiong

During the event altogether 155 patients registered and activities like TB screening, sample collection of all the Presumptive TB Cases, General Health Check-Ups,.......

September 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Health Check-up Camp cum Mela held at Yingkiong

YINGKIONG-   The District Health Society (NTEP), Upper Siang District has conducted a Health Check-up Camp cum Mela on 22nd September 2022 at District Hospital Yingkiong under the banner of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The Health Camp was launched by Dr Moli Riba, District Medical Officer Upper Siang District in presence of all the health staffs of District Hospital Yingkiong; District BJP President, Gemin Jiji with members of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha and others.

Dr Ahik Miyu, District TB Officer, while highlighting the purpose of the health Mela, expressed gratitude to local Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare and HMLA 40- Geku Mariyang Shri Kanggong Taku for having adopted the health facilities under their respective Constituency for providing Nutritional Support to TB Patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Health Minister Alo Libang adopted District Hospital, Yingkiong, CHC Tuting and CHC Jengging and HMLA Kanggong Taku has adopted CHC Geku, Mariyang, PHC Katan and Geying respectively to provide nutritional support to TB patients undergoing treatment.

Related Articles

During the event altogether 155 patients registered and activities like TB screening, sample collection of all the Presumptive TB Cases, General Health Check-Ups, screening for Non-Communicable Diseases wherein Free Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure monitoring was done for all adult patients and free of cost all Laboratory Tests, Ultrasonography and X-Ray.

Simultaneously, awareness activities on community support to TB patients, IEC materials pamphlets were distributed among the visitors to sensitize the people that TB is curable and there is need for collective effort to end stigma and discrimination to end the TB besides informing about available services under NTEP and Financial Incentives including Ni-khay Poshan Yojana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tawang police organised self defense programme at Seru Govt School

Arunachal: Tawang police organised self defense programme at Seru Govt School

September 19, 2022
Arunachal designer to take part at Tripura Fashion Week in Agartala

Arunachal designer to take part at Tripura Fashion Week in Agartala

September 19, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates CFC of Turmeric, Aloevera, Moringa and Mushroom SFURTI cluster Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates CFC of Turmeric, Aloevera, Moringa and Mushroom SFURTI cluster Namsai

September 18, 2022
Arunachal: Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Occurs in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Occurs in Dibang Valley

September 18, 2022
Arunachal: Villagers of Kebang install sign boards at various locations within the village jurisdiction

Arunachal: Villagers of Kebang install sign boards at various locations within the village jurisdiction

September 18, 2022
Arunachal: APSSB combined graduate level exam conducted peacefully at Ziro

Arunachal: APSSB combined graduate level exam conducted peacefully at Ziro

September 18, 2022
Arunachal Governor addresses Sainik Sammelan at at Gwalior Military Station

Arunachal Governor addresses Sainik Sammelan at at Gwalior Military Station

September 18, 2022
Arunachal: Search squad reaches Camp-2, bag found, no clue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: Search squad reaches Camp-2, bag found, no clue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

September 17, 2022
Arunachal wildlife board clears border outpost, helipad in Dibang

Arunachal wildlife board clears border outpost, helipad in Dibang

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: Pistana gets a new Panchayat Bhawan

Arunachal: Pistana gets a new Panchayat Bhawan

September 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button