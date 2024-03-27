Arunachal: Observers review election preparedness in Papum Pare district

YUPIA- The General Observer and Police Observer for the election to the Parliament and Legislative Assembly for Papum Pare District, Amit Dhaka and Om Prakash Tripathy respectively reviewed the election preparedness with the SPs and Election Nodal Officers of Papum Pare district here on Wednesday at DC Conference Hall, Yupia.

Amit Dhaka who is also the General Observer for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts called for concerted efforts from all the officers assigned elections duties to work in tandem to ensure a free and fair elections.

Terming Itanagar as the focal point for outflux of freebies to lure the voters, General Observer Amit called for intensive checking by the SSTs and FSTs.

He also took stock of the voter registration updates, manpower and EVM randomisations process and called for absolute care to avoid any procedural lapses.

Police Observer Om Prakash, who is also the observer for 10 more districts urged all to implement the Model Code Conduct in letter and spirit.

Informing about ECI cVigil app, which can be used to register complaints on MCC violation on real-time, he further urged all the officers to disseminate the information to all.

DEO Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen briefed about the election related activities and the districts preparedness for peaceful elections.

SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar, SP, ICR Rohit Rajbir and SP, Naharlagun Mihin Gambo presented the election preparedness of their department.

They briefed about the communication plan, vulnerability mapping, deployment of SSTs and FSTs, arms license deposition, manpower deployment for all the three assembly constituencies under Papum Pare district.

SP Papum Pare (Rural) Taru Gusar also spoke about the establishment of integrated check gates at Kimin, Hollongi and Gumto which shares borders with neighboring Assam to intensify cross border influx of cash and freebies.

“We have had series of meetings with the Assam counterpart to ensure peaceful elections,” Shri Gusar further added while stating that the “Assam counterpart has assured full cooperation.”

After the meeting the both the observers along with the SPs, EAC (Election) visited the strong room at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia.

Returning Officer -15 Sagalee Smt. Higio Yame ; Nodal Officers for Law and Order Tamo Dada;Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure Monitoring Khoda Bhat; Nodal Officer ,Training Dana Unna; Nodal Officer ,Manpower, Ribi Karlo; Nodal Officer MCMC Ramar Jokik,;Nodal Officer to Observers Bengia Yakar;Nodal Officer Postal Ballot Mary Tanyang; Nodal Officer cVigil Mary Bui ;AERO Sagalee Khoda Rakhee; EAC Dani Rikang and officials of the election branch attended the meeting.