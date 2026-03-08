Arunachal: Nyobia Celebrates International Women’s Day

NYOBIA- International Women’s Day was celebrated for the first time by the Nyobia Administration, marking a significant and memorable occasion for the local community.

The programme was attended by ZPM of Sangram-1 constituency along with members of the ASRLM Sangram team, whose presence added encouragement to the event.

Women from various groups actively participated in the celebration, including members of Self Help Groups (SHGs), Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers. Their participation made the programme vibrant and meaningful.

During the event, certificates of appreciation were presented to several women achievers in recognition of their dedication and valuable contributions to the community.

Addressing the gathering, the ZPM highlighted the importance of cleanliness, community participation and the crucial role played by Self Help Groups in strengthening livelihoods and empowering women.

He encouraged women to continue working collectively for the development and welfare of society.

The programme also served as a platform to acknowledge the contributions of women at the grassroots level and to promote awareness about the importance of women’s empowerment and community development.