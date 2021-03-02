Arunachal: NDRF rescued 4 of a family stranded in Dikrong River

DOIMUKH- 12 NDRF team based ad Itanagar, on Monday had conducted a rescue operation at Dikrong River near Saturday Market, Doimukh and rescued 4 members of a family including one 18-month-old girl child .

Four members of one family namely; Pikar Hankar 32 yrs, Aido Riamukh (Wife) 26yrs, Karnold Hankar (Son) 07 yrs, Donold Mugli (Daughter) 1 and half yrs. resident of Nirjuli were stranded in Dikrong River due to sudden water risen of Dikrong river.

OC Police station Doimukh informed to 12 NDRF for rescue of stranded persons.

Accordingly, one team of 12 NDRF quickly moved to incident site and safely rescued four persons and handed over to local police.