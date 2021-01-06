Arunachal: MWS releases its 2nd edition of Genealogy book in its foundation day

PASIGHAT ( By-Maksam Tayeng ) The Modi Welfare Society (MWS) which was established in the year 1969 celebrated its foundation day here at Pasighat today in a small but befitting manner maintaining all SoP where 2nd edition of Genealogy of Modi Clan was also released.

In the formal foundation day programme the Genealogy of Modi Clan with its 2nd edition of 2020 was released by Akin Modi, Chief Adviser of MWS. While speaking on the sideline of the celebration and genealogy book release, Akin Modi heartily appreciated the dedicated sincere effort of MWS Genealogy book publication Chairman, Sonyung Modi who is currently serving the state government under the capacity of Dy. Director in the Trade & Commerce department. He also advised the younger generation to keep in pace with the society for all round development of the society in particular and the state as a whole.

Meanwhile Sonyung Modi informed that the Genealogy book will be helpful and beneficial to the younger generations to know their genealogy lineage in future. Other senior members like Enung Modi, Josung Modi, Ekon Modi, Gosang Modi, Oling Modi, Maggul Modi, and Abu Modi also spoke on the occasion for greater welfare and harmony of the MWS and its future generation.