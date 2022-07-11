Arunachal: MoS For Education Held Review Meeting and Took Stock Of Various CSS

LONGDING- The Union Minister Of State For Education, GoI, Dr. Subhas Sarkar today made series of visits today. In the morning he visited Kendra Vidyalay Longding and interacted with the students and the teachers.

During the interaction he asked students to work dedicatedly and become responsible citizens- he said that it is only education that will provide platform to achieve the goals that one has.

“Apart academics to become a good citizen we have to focus on games and sports, and other co-curricular activities which would help everyone to maintain physical fitness with a good health and sound mind. ” he added. He appeal the students also to become a responsible citizens and shoulder the responsibility and pay back to society, parents, village, district, state, nation & world.

Then, he held a review meeting on al the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) at DC conference Hall Longding, where various department led by Bani Lego, DC Longding presented Power point on working centrally sponsored Schemes, and briefed about the status of the ongoing programs. The officials while sharing the status of the schemes also highlighted various challenges that they are confronting.

Mr Sarkar appreciated the efforts of the district administration towards implementing the programs. However he said that “ I understand that there are difficulties; but we should have a proactive attitude and endeavor towards turning challenge into opportunities”.

He suggested concern officials to regularly interact with the ground level workers to boost up their morale. Also, he spoke about the need to create awareness about all the schemes so that more people may receive the benefits of the govt initiatives. Then, he interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes and assured that govt is committed to work for the people.

After that he visit Senua village where he inaugurated Rain water Harvesting Plant and then interacted with the panchayat leaders, Gao Buras and Public.

He was accompanied by Honchun Ngandam, Minister RWD and Science & Technology, Tanpho Wangnaw HMLA Longding, Gabriel D wangsu, MLA Kanubari, Laisam Simai, HMLA Nampomg and Adviser IPR and Printing, Dominic Tadar Chairman KVIB and State Convener Lok Sabha Prabhas Yojna, Nani Lajie Vice President State BJP AP, Nabam Vishal Prabhari lok Sabha PC.