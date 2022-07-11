ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: empty bottles, plastic waste collected from Tawang sent to Assam for recycle

July 11, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: empty bottles, plastic waste collected from Tawang sent to Assam for recycle

TAWANG- In a joint venture of District Administration and Tawang Army Brigade  to Keep Tawang Clean and Green, and to recycle the empty Bottles and Plastic materials Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo and Commander Tawang Brigade, Brigadier NM Bendigeri today flagged off a truck load of Empty bottles to Balipara, Assam and another truck load of segregated plastic to Jhamtse Gatsal School Lungla.

On every 1st and 16th of the month the empty bottles and plastic waste collected from villages, town and Military areas will be sent off for recycle and re-use informed Commander Tawang Army Brigade. Tawang is one of the most beautiful place, and it is our responsibility to keep up its natural beauty intact, and hand it over to coming generations without being damaged and polluted he added.

Addressing the Army Officers Jawans, members of Various NGOs on the occasion, DC Tawang conveyed his gratitude to Army for gracefully accepting his proposal in helping collection of the Plastic Wastes and Empty bottles for further sending it for recycle and re-use.

The civil military bonhomie in Tawang has been always exemplary for others, army has been always in the back supporting us, and he assured that similar support to Army from civilians if needed. He appealed the public to not to throw away empty bottles and plastic wastes in every picnic spot, and Streams, and take active participation by collecting those wastes and sending it off for recycle and re-use and help to “Keep Mountains Clean and Green”.

Related Articles

He commended the members of Women’s Welfare Association, Tawang for their volunteer service in segregation of Plastic Wastes and giving awareness on it, he also requested the WWA Members to work in close coordination with District Administration and Army to make this campaign for making Tawang clean, green and pollution free and to disseminate information regarding ban on Single use plastic, Segregation of Plastic waste at Home and collection of Empty bottles.

DC Tawang and Commander Tawang Brigade later flagged off the vehicles carrying empty bottles and Segregated Plastic wastes.

Tags
July 11, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Is A Living Museum Of Culture: Taba Tedir

Arunachal Is A Living Museum Of Culture: Taba Tedir

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: lecture series on “Official Language Hindi & Computing” held at RGU

Arunachal: lecture series on “Official Language Hindi & Computing” held at RGU

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: Tawang DC visits Jhamtse Gatsal School at Lumla

Arunachal: Tawang DC visits Jhamtse Gatsal School at Lumla

July 6, 2022
Arunachal: coordination meeting held to Keep Tawang Clean and green

Arunachal: coordination meeting held to Keep Tawang Clean and green

July 4, 2022
Arunachal: Bisht calls for a good media planning by IPR

Arunachal: Bisht calls for a good media planning by IPR

July 4, 2022
Arunachal: Helping Hands NGO Blood Bank at Itanagar and Dimapur soon

Arunachal: Helping Hands NGO’s Blood Bank at Itanagar and Dimapur soon

July 4, 2022
Arunachal: Bailey Bridge At Border With China Washed Away In Flash Flood

Arunachal: Bailey Bridge At Border With China Washed Away In Flash Flood

July 3, 2022
Arunachal: District Toppers Felicitated in the Teacher Training Program

Arunachal: District Toppers Felicitated in the Teacher Training Program

July 1, 2022
Arunachal: 2nd monthly DLMC meeting held in Tawang

Arunachal: 2nd monthly DLMC meeting held in Tawang

July 1, 2022
Arunachal Cabinet decided Immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis

Arunachal Cabinet decided Immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis

June 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button