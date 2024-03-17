Arunachal: Mariyang-Geku A/C BJP candidate Olom Panyang given warm reception at Ruksin

PASIGHAT- Former Mariyang-Geku MLA, Olom Panyang was given warm welcome reception by his party members and well-wishers at Ruksin entry gate of East Siang district today on his being given the BJP MLA candidate ticket by BJP high command for the ensuring Assembly election.

On being asked about how he feels after getting the BJP ticket, Panyang said that he is very thankful to state BJP president and other party high command for reposing trust on him to lead the party at 40th Mariyang-Geku Assembly Constituency.

He appealed to his voters and well-wishers of Mariyang-Geku to come in support of him so that he could continue doing his developmental works that were left half-done or were to be done before the last 2019 election.

He assured to concentrate on developing his constituency, especially connecting the roads where there is no proper road or those roads which are under dilapidated condition from the last several years. He also assured to look into all other developmental aspects of his constituency like education, health etc with a renewed zeal.

On being asked about his opinion on mega hydropower project construction over Siang River, Panyang said that the construction of the dams will depend upon the consensus of the people, especially of the land owners. If the public denies the dam, then I think the government also can’t impose it on the public.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Olom Panyang was not given a BJP ticket in the last 2019 election by the state BJP despite him being a BJP MLA since 2014 and was among the super 11 BJP MLA winning from BJP ticket against the Congress (I)’s J. K. Panggeng when Arunachal Pradesh was under the congress regime.

However, by issuing the party ticket to Panyang this time, the BJP is seemed to have corrected their past mistake and are gearing up to face a strong contest/fight from other parties/candidates, especially from one Oni Panyang, a MLA candidate from 40th Mariyang-Geku who is said to have huge public support.