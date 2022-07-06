ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: lecture series on “Official Language Hindi & Computing” held at RGU

July 6, 2022
ITANAGAR-    With a theme “Introduction to the latest techniques of science to make Hindi easy and accessible on computer” the two days online lecture series on “Official Language Hindi & Computing” was conducted by the Hindi Cell, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) , Arunachal Pradesh on 4th & 5th  July 2022.

The programme commenced with the greetings of Smt. Gumpi Nguso, Hindi Officer, RGU, the programme coordinator & anchor of the programme.

Formal announcement of programme was addressed by Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-chancellor, RGU. He stated that Hindi is major communicating language in Arunachal Pradesh & this lecture series is combination of technique & language where one can learn how to easily assessable to the technology  for the development of  language.

Dr.N.T.Rikam, Registrar, RGU requested trainees to actively use Hindi in day to day office work. Resource person Balendu Sharma Dhadhich, Director, Microsoft

(Local Languages & Accessibility) delivered his lecture on Topic -Microsoft & Official Language Hindi. He stated that technical skills are the keys that bring whole world under one umbrella. Further he added that modern computer tools like cloud computing block chain, Unicode, etc. are the finest discovery of technology for every official work. He ended the lecture with a power point presentation.

Dr. Rajiv Kr. Rawat, Senior Hindi Officer, IIT Kharagpur delivered his lecture on Topic- Hindi & Computing. He stated that technology development has developed many scientific tools & techniques to develop Hindi. So, that it can be user friendly. He presented the latest tools & websites in his power point presentation, by which one can make Hindi more accessible.

Two days Lecture Series was orgainsed for Statutory Officers, Group A & B officials. All statutory officers, group A & B officers were trained on first day and other officials like PS, PA, Assistant, UDC, LDC & DEO were trained on second day.

