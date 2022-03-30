Arunachal: Jamoh visits schools, inspects implementation of PM Poshan Scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- To have first-hand information of the implementation of the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, popularly called PM Poshan Scheme (erstwhile MDM Programme) in East Siang District, Nanom Jamoh, Member of the State Food Commission made a surprise visit to the schools of East Siang District on Monday.

She enlightened the roles of the food commission to the head of the institutions and the teachers and stated that its main role is to ensure that food and nutrition related schemes are implemented properly where ultimate beneficiaries are to get benefit from such schemes.

She also interacted with the teachers and noted down the pressing issues in the process of the implementation of the PM Poshan in the schools and also had a discussion with the cooks and heard their grievances.

She advised them to prepare hygienic and nutritious hot cooked meals for the children. She said that just like they take care of their own children at home they have to ensure the safety of the students as well in the schools.

Jamoh tasted the meals prepared by the schools and found it quite satisfying. She was very impressed with the head teacher of GPS Tekang Dikiam Tamuk and his team for taking self interest in providing the meals to the little children.

For certainty, she said that the meal should be tasted first by the cooks and the teachers of the school before serving it to the students. She also insisted on maintaining a food tasting register, and encouraged the schools to appoint cooks from the parents whose children are studying in the same school.

Later on the day Jamoh met Odhuk Tabing, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang district to discuss the implementation of the PM Poshan on which the DDSE said that the district is carrying out the PM Poshan successfully while highlighting the immediate needs of kitchen sheds and utensils for hassle free implementation of the PM Poshan.

Upon hearing the issues from Tabing, Jamoh assured to reflect the same to the state government for timely funding.