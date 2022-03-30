ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Tawang lauded bon homie between Army & civil population

He expressed his happiness on Damteng coming up as good tourist spot due to Hot Water spring and Holy waterfalls.

March 30, 2022
Arunachal: DC Tawang lauded bon homie between Army & civil population
TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner, Tawang  Kesang Ngurup Damo along with ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu and other Officers on 29th March 2022 visited Damteng village where the Commander 40 Brigade and other officers from Army and locals accorded warm reception to DC and his team.

Interacting with the villagers DC Tawang lauded the bon homie between Army and civil population in the border village, he asked the villagers about overall developmental activities being carried out and to continue with the cordial relations with Army and para military forces stationed in these areas and he also requested the army authority to provide all possible help and assistance to locals.

He expressed his happiness on Damteng coming up as good tourist spot due to Hot Water spring and Holy waterfalls.

Remembering his posting as Circle Officer Thingbu in early nineties he said those days we used to visit this place on foot and there used to be only few houses of which most were brokpas(yak grazers), but now it is coming up as small town and we should develop these border villages, and should provide all possible facilities so that our villagers donot migrate towards urban area he added.

DC Tawang accompanied by commander 40 Brigade, Abbot Tawang Monastery Gyabung Tulku with monks and other officers visited Holy water falls (Chumig Gyatse) on the morning of 30th March, attended consecration rites of Guru Padmasambhava statue at Holy water fall and discussed plans with Army authorities for further development of Holy waterfall tourist spot.

He assured army authority for every possible support and cooperation from civil administration and general public of Tawang in particular to secure our borders.

