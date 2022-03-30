ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ held at Deomali

March 30, 2022
Arunachal: 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' held at Deomali
DEOMALI-    A ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ Catch rain water mass Rally was organized at Deomali by PHE Khonsa Division in collaboration with Patkai Hills Welfare Society. Huge number of people gathered to participate in the rally specially women from different villages and SHG groups who enthusiastically in the event.

Soha Block ZPM Sam Korok said that, we are facing scarcity of water due to deforestation, hence we should spread awareness to stop deforestation and plant more trees. The water level has gone down, due to which wells are drying up specially during winter season; a signal for our next generation. Therefore, we should take the steps to save water and safe life.

Namsang Block ZPM Wangphoon Lowang stressed on stopping Shifting cultivation specially near catchment area and find an alternate way of cultivation to safe our belt from scarcity of water, which we are going to face in future.

Chief Functionary of PHWS Ms. Jasmine Shin said that since deforestation is creating a havoc and drying up our water resources, we should spread awareness to stop cutting of trees and should learn about, rain water harvesting seeing the present scenario of water scarcity.

More than three hundred plants were distributed to all the participants.

