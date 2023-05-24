ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Endangered Red Panda spotted in Tawang

Perhaps this is for the first time a red panda has been spotted in the border district of the northeastern state.

Last Updated: May 24, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Endangered Red Panda spotted in Tawang

TAWANG-    A little Red Panda, listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species, has been spotted at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Perhaps this is for the first time a red panda has been spotted in the border district of the northeastern state.

“Cute and little #RedPanda spotted in Tawang! The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Related Articles

“These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of the Northeast. Let us together protect them. They are important to safeguard biodiversity and maintain ecological integrity,” Khandu tweeted along with a video of the mammal.

According to the World Wildlife Fund website, the red panda is slightly larger than a domestic cat, with a bear-like body and thick russet fur. The belly and limbs are black and there are white markings on the side of the head and above its small eyes.

Red pandas are very skilful and acrobatic animals that predominantly stay in trees.

It is the state animal of Sikkim which hosts the Red Panda Festival every year. The winter event features parades, live music and draws tourists and locals alike.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Almost 50 per cent of the red panda’s habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas.

They use their long, bushy tails for balance and to cover themselves in winter, presumably for warmth.

Primarily an herbivore, the name panda is said to come from the Nepali word ‘ponya,’ which means bamboo or plant-eating animal.

The GPS data showed that the red pandas “partitioned their activity patterns” by avoiding risky areas, such as roads. When they did cross the latter, they often broke with their normal sleeping patterns and crossed during the day.

Tags
Last Updated: May 24, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSWC organised seminar on Women's health

Arunachal: APSWC organised seminar on Women’s health

Arunachal Pradesh holds State funeral for Chow Tewa Mein

Arunachal Pradesh holds State funeral for Chow Tewa Mein

Arunachal: Fawn rescued and released back to jungle in Yachuli

Arunachal: Fawn rescued and released back to jungle in Yachuli

Arunachal: Chandra Shekhar Kumar visits Zemithang

Arunachal: Chandra Shekhar Kumar visits Zemithang

Arunachal: Biyuram Wahge inspects ongoing construction of Mini Secretariat in Pakke Kessang

Arunachal: Biyuram Wahge inspects ongoing construction of Mini Secretariat in Pakke Kessang

PM Modi interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh

PM Modi interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visits Rupa CHC

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visits Rupa CHC

Arunachal: Former minister Chow Tewa Mein passes away

Arunachal: Former minister Chow Tewa Mein passes away

Arunachal: Ziro sets a record in flower plantation drive

Arunachal: Ziro sets a record in flower plantation drive

Arunachal: Farmers trained on ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

Arunachal: Farmers trained on ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button