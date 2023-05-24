Arunachal: Alo Libang distributes State Poshan Award 2023 to Dy Directors and CDPO

Itanagar: Alo Libang, Minister Women & Child Development gave away the State Poshan Award 2023 to the best performing Deputy Directors and Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) for implementing Poshan Tracker App under Poshan Abhiyaan Scheme of Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 and Certificate of Appreciation for exemplary contributing CDPO. He also inaugurated the Two Day State Level orientation cum Review Meeting of the Department.

While congratulating the awardees, he requested all the district officers to double their efforts in achieving the state targets under various Schemes. Minister said that due to intervention of technology, even the performance at Anganwadi level is also monitored by the Government of India on realtime. The department implements 19 Centrally Sponsored Schemes and 13 State Schemes.

The two day session will cover orientation on three main Missions of Ministry of Women and Child Development namely Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.

With the realigning of all the Schemes under Ministry of WCD into three vertical Missions, it was felt to have an orientation training for district and block level officers, said Smt. Mimum Tayeng,IAS Secretary WCD, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The afternoon session saw hands-on training about Poshan Tracker App real time monitoring mobile application.

In the two day session, the performance of all the districts and projects will be reviewed for all the Schemes implemented by the Department. The Joint Secretary Jalash Pertin, all Deputy Directors and all CDPOs of the State attended the review meeting.

The awardees are :-