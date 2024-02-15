ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: EK Admin disposed illegal liquor seized during last 3 months

The Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana has appealed the citizens of East Kameng to refrain from consumption of excessive alcohol.

SEPPA- The District Administration, Seppa alongside Tax & Excise department, Trade & Commerce department and Police disposed illegal liquor seized during last 3 months from various pockets of Seppa township.

Sale of illegal liquor would be monitored strictly in coming days keeping in view of upcoming simultaneous election.

Furthermore, the DC appealed the public to co-operate the district administration in curbing illegal Liquor sale within the district.

