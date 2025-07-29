Arunachal: Earthquake Preparedness Drill Conducted in Tawang

TAWANG- In a proactive move towards enhancing community disaster readiness, a Mock Exercise cum Awareness Programme on Earthquake Preparedness was conducted today near the Walk-Through Market in Tawang.

The large-scale event was organized under the aegis of the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire & Emergency Services, Itanagar.

The programme drew widespread participation from various stakeholders, including:, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, Superintendent of Police, Tawang, Dr. D.W. Thongon, SP cum Nodal Officer, SDRF & Fire Services, John Pada, Heads of Offices, Bazar Welfare Committee members, volunteers from NCC, NSS, SSB, local students, and general public.

In her address, DC Namgyal Angmo stressed the urgent need for disaster readiness in Arunachal Pradesh, a region located in Seismic Zone V, one of India’s most earthquake-prone areas.

“There is no warning system for earthquakes – they strike without notice and often leave behind massive destruction. But with awareness and training, we can minimize loss and safeguard lives,” she remarked.

Echoing her message, SP Dr. D.W. Thongon highlighted the life-saving potential of such exercises.

“The techniques demonstrated today could one day be the difference between life and death. Everyone must internalize these practices,” he urged.

SP John Pada, Nodal Officer for SDRF and Fire Services, welcomed the attendees and underlined the significance of grassroots preparedness.

“While SDRF and trained personnel play a key role during emergencies, the first response often comes from the local community. It’s vital that every citizen knows what to do in those first crucial moments,” he said.

He thanked the SSB, NCC, NSS, and the Bazar Welfare Committees for their active participation and support in making the event a success.

Following the speeches, SDRF personnel conducted a live mock rescue drill, simulating realistic earthquake scenarios. The demonstration included, Search and rescue operations, Victim evacuation drills, First-aid procedures AND Firefighting techniques.

Fire & Emergency Services teams conducted a fire safety demonstration, educating the public on how to properly use fire extinguishers and respond during fire outbreaks.

Student volunteers from Higher Secondary School Tawang and Town Secondary School Tawang—associated with NSS and NCC—actively participated in the drills, symbolizing youth involvement in disaster management.

As a tangible outcome of the programme, three fire extinguishers each were distributed to the three Bazar Welfare Committees. This move aims to enhance fire safety in crowded market areas, a key vulnerability zone during emergencies.

The programme concluded with District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Genden Tsomu announcing that a Comprehensive Safety Audit will soon be undertaken by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). She also expressed gratitude to all departments, institutions, and citizens for their spirited participation.