Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi urges public to focus more on developmental activities

BOHA- Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, MLA from Kalaktang Constituency urged the public to focus more on developmental activities in the 5th Kalaktang-Rupa constituency instead of the election process during the public meeting held on Monday at Boha village.

Amidst the huge gathering of Youths, villagers, Panchayat leaders and BJP party leaders Kharma emphasized the need for unity in working towards the all-round development of every sector in the constituency.

Also Read- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Shergaon

Regardless of political differences, we all should stand together and work hand in hand for the welfare of the community and the constituency as a whole, added MLA in the progamme being organized by the Boha Youths.

He further highlighted various initiatives taken by the BJP-led state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the common people.

“Our efforts should be to ensure that every welfare scheme and project reach every single citizen of the constituency and the state as a whole; no one should be left behind”he stated.

Also Read- Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visits Rupa CHC

MLA Kharma further informed that, under CM Pema Khandu’s BJP government, many roads connecting various villages have been completed, and many are in the pipeline, with all the official work already completed.

Moreover, infrastructure in education and health as well is in other sectors in the constituency has also been improved.”